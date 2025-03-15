Barcelona to go for Liverpool star this summer, deal expected to cost €70-75m

Like last summer, Barcelona are aiming for one big-money signing in 2025, and the position that is being targeted is left wing. Sporting director Deco believes that there is a distinct lack of depth there outside of Raphinha, who has been a standout performer for the Catalans despite calling the right wing his preferred position.

Deco has made it clear that Luis Diaz is his preferred candidate to strengthen Barcelona on the left wing, despite the fact that the Colombian has had a poor season in terms of goal output – and this is considering that Liverpool have been free-scoring as the best team in the Premier League.

Deco believes that Diaz is obtainable this summer, and because of this, an agreement with Liverpool will be sought during the transfer window, as reported by Sport.

According to the report, Liverpool would consider selling Diaz, but they would not be willing to do so for a fee less than €70-75m – and for Barcelona, this would also mean that they would need to free up €30m in salary space, as they are under extra scrutiny because of their well-documented financial problems.

Barcelona officials consider this achievable, considering that there are a number of players that can be sold in the summer. The likes of Andreas Christensen, Alex Valle and Eric Garcia are among the players that could be moved on to generate funds, while there is still a great desire to get rid of Ansu Fati, who rejected a move away during the winter transfer window.

The signing of Diaz would require a significant outlay, and given his performances for Liverpool this season, it would not make too much sense to target this. He is simply not worth €70-75m, and especially when taking into account the club’s dreadful financial situation.