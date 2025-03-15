Antoine Griezmann future to be decided in March as LAFC talks continue

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Antoine Griezmann of Atletico de Madrid celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the La Liga EA Sports match between Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Riyadh Air Metropolitano on October 20, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Antoine Griezmann is undoubtedly an Atletico Madrid legend, but his time at the club could be coming to an end in the next few months. Despite the fact that he is contracted until the summer of 2026, he could depart 12 months early in favour of starting a new chapter in his career.

It is no secret that Griezmann harbours a desire to play in the MLS before hanging up his boots, and that dream will almost certainly become a reality – with the only question being when it happens. Los Angeles FC are desperate to sign him in 2025, and moves are being made on that front.

As per Relevo, Griezmann is said to be in advanced talks with LAFC, although a deal will not be done unless Atleti give their permission – which they will if the French forward makes it clear that he wants to leave at the end of the season.

Atleti have already told Griezmann that they will not meddle in his future, so he will be allowed to leave if that is what he wants. However, it is clear that club officials would dearly love their talisman to stay at the Metropolitano for at least one more season.

Atleti will be notified in advance about Griezmann’s decision, with the report stating that “90%” of the process will be finalised by the end of March. This would allow the club’s sporting department sufficient time to start sorting a replacement, which one that player that has been linked being Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta.

It will be a very sad day at Atletico Madrid when Griezmann departs, and they will be hoping that he decides to stick around for one last hurrah in the 2025-26 campaign. For now, work continues to be done behind the scenes, as LAFC continue their planning to sign their main transfer target.