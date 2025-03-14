Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has refused to opine much more on the already infamous ‘double-touch’ penalty taken by Julian Alvarez on Wednesday night at the Metropolitano. The decision, disputed by Atletico Madrid, eventually cost Los Rojiblancos the game, as Antonio Rudiger scored Real Madrid’s fifth penalty.

At the time, Ancelotti said that he saw two touches on the ball, in line with UEFA’s explanation of the incident. The European governing body did note that they would be discussing a potential rule change as a result of the missed penalty. Ancelotti was not willing to discuss the idea.

“I have no idea what I would do with the rule. But it is what it is, and the rules must be respected,” he explained to the press.

Real Madrid face Villarreal on Saturday at 18:30 CEST, which was very much Ancelotti’s focus. He was asked if he understood the fallout from the incident, which has dominated headlines over the past 48 hours.

“I haven’t realised that was the case. For us, the game is over. We’re focused on the next one, which is tomorrow. It’s a very long period coming up, with many games, and we want to do well tomorrow.”

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is already close to public enemy number one at the Metropolitano, but rubbed salt in the wounds after the game, saying he was sick of Atletico Madrid ‘always crying about these things’.

“It’s his opinion, you will have to ask him about it,” Ancelotti responded when he was asked whether he agreed with those words.

Los Blancos will go into their game against Villarreal knowing they can return to the top of the table ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Atletico Madrid on Sunday night, even if they only pick up a point. The big questions are what sort of team Ancelotti can put out though, after an exhausting tie on Wednesday.