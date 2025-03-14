William Saliba issues firm Real Madrid transfer message

Real Madrid remain interested in a potential summer transfer offer for Arsenal defensive star William Saliba.

Despite an injury crisis in central defence at the start of 2025, Carlo Ancelotti opted against bringing in new faces to his squad, as David Alaba eventually returned to action.

Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao remain unlikely to feature again this season, with Antonio Rudiger shouldering a heavy game load, despite the rise to first team prominence of Raul Asencio.

Ancelotti is keen to revisit the situation on Saliba ahead of 2025/26 alongside a wider defensive refit in Madrid.

Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold remains as the primary target, and Real Madrid have submitted their free transfer package to the England international, but there has been a lack of updates from Anfield since the start of 2025.

Real Madrid are watching closely over Saliba’s contract extension plans at the Emirates Stadium, with his current deal up in 2027, and talks planned with Mikel Arteta in June.

Arsenal’s lack of trophies could also impact Saliba’s decision with the 23-year-old currently valued at around €80m.

Saliba will face Los Blancos in the UEFA Champions League quarter finals next month in two games that will effectively decide Arsenal’s season.

With Liverpool storming away in the Premier League title race – and a UCL spot for next season virtually secured – beating Ancelotti is Arteta’s only chance to fight for a trophy in the final weeks of the campaign.

However, despite the swirling attention on Saliba, the France star is not prepared to swap London for Madrid this summer, as he remains keen on at least one more year with Arteta.

As per reports from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Saliba has offered his reassurance to Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta over his plans for 2025/26 and Ancelotti could now look elsewhere to bolster his back line in the Spanish capital.

Saliba will likely show just how crucial he is to Arsenal this weekend against Chelsea.