The referee at the centre of the Julian Alvarez ‘double touch’ penalty has finally spoken out over his decision.

The story has dominated headlines across Europe following Atletico Madrid’s dramatic UEFA Champions League penalty shootout defeat to Real Madrid on March 13.

Los Rojiblancos tied the game at 2-2 on aggregate as Conor Gallagher’s early goal brought the contest level in the last 16 second leg.

However, controversy reigned at the Estadio Metropolitano as Alvarez’s spot kick was controversially ruled out Polish official Szymon Marciniak and his team.

After a brief consultation with his VAR, Marciniak ruled out Alvarez’s effort – which had beat Thibaut Courtois – as Atletico Madrid’s second penalty of the shootout.

The Argentinian was adjudged to have touched the ball twice as he slipped over when converting but any ‘second contact’ remains widely debated.

From expert video analysis/slow motion replays, amid claims of it never happening before – and Atletico Madrid being unfairly punished – the football world have been enthralled by the row.

However, the person with the most questions to answer is Marciniak, and he is clear in his view of the call being correct despite breaking new ground for everyone involved.

“I was the one who informed the VAR there was a 99% chance Alvarez touched the ball twice, and they checked it thoroughly,” he said.

“It’s absolutely false that Mbappe said anything to me about two touches.

“Honestly, I had never faced such a situation in my refereeing career, but the players are aware of the rules.”

The row is expected to roll on until the end of the campaign with Diego Simeone claiming post match that no one could be clear over the matter.

The two rivals can still potentially face each other before the 2024/25 campaign end if they reach the Copa del Rey final in April.