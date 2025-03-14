Spain have announced their squad for the coming Nations League quarter-final double-header with the Netherlands, with two notable inclusions in defence. Barcelona veteran Inigo Martinez is back in the squad for the first time since before Euro 2024, while Real Madrid starlet Raul Asencio, just six months into his senior career at the Santiago Bernabeu, has received a first call up from Luis de la Fuente.

🚨🇪🇸 JUST IN: Pablo Barrios has been left out of the Spain national team squad. Robin Le Normand is the only Atleti player who has been called up. pic.twitter.com/hMMyO6MdKA — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 14, 2025

Those were the headline inclusions for La Roja, although perhaps those that were left out made just as much noise. Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado retained his place despite being usurped in the starting XI by Frenkie de Jong in Hansi Flick’s thinking, as does Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino. That was not the case for Gavi or Alejandro Balde, with Alejandro Grimaldo and Marc Cucurella remaining ahead in the pecking order.

In the attacking third, Villarreal duo Yeremy Pino and Ayoze Perez retained their spots, as did Bryan Zaragoza, who off the back of his Osasuna form came back into the side last November. Porto forward Samu Omorodion and Alvaro Morata remain as the natural number nine options, while Mikel Oyarzabal kep his place despite his struggles with Real Sociedad.

The headline names to miss out were Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, who had been tipped for inclusion, while Marco Asensio’s return to form for Aston Villa has also fallen short. It appears de la Fuente is happy with his options in the creative positions in midfield, with Isco Alarcon perhaps the great disappointment for many fans. Huijsen was included in a talent-packed under-21 squad, which included Barcelona left-back Gerard Martin and Real Betis breakout Jesus Rodriguez for the first time. It was notable that Assane Diao, who has double-nationality and was called up by Senegal, was not included in either squad.

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 | Lista de convocados para los amistosos frente a República Checa y Alemania. Santi Denia cita a 24 futbolistas para la última concentración antes del Europeo de Eslovaquia. ℹ https://t.co/pt2X73y8rQ#NuestraBase | #U21EURO pic.twitter.com/cnYCvTe8QV — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) March 14, 2025

La Roja take on the Netherlands in Rotterdam on Thursday the 20th of March at 20:45 CEST, while the return leg will be hosted in Valencia at Mestalla, at the same time on Sunday the 23rd of March. Spain will face the winner of Croatia or France in the semi-finals in June if they are victorious.