Luis de la Fuente asks fans ‘please ‘don’t kill Lamine Yamal’

Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has issued a clear message to La Roja and Barcelona fans over Lamine Yamal this season.

The 17-year-old continues to be a major force for Barcelona with 12 goals and 16 assists split across all competitions in 2024/25 as part of a potent attacking unit for Hansi Flick.

However, after this weekend’s La Liga clash with La Liga title rivals Atletico Madrid, Lamine Yamal’s attention will switch back to the national team.

De la Fuente’s defending European champions face a UEFA Nations League quarter final double header against the Netherlands this month to try and book their spot in the summer finals.

Lamine Yamal will once again be a starter for De la Fuente likely alongside the UEFA Euro 2024 winning attack of himself, Alvaro Morata and Nico Williams.

De la Fuente has consistently called for calm over Spain’s hottest prospect despite his enormous potential to be a global superstar.

The La Roja boss wants to manage expectations to ensure there is no crash in his level if his form does suffer as his career develops beyond his teenage years.

“Lamine Yamal is continuing in his maturing process, but let’s not forget that he’s still just 17. He only turned 17 at the European Championship”, as per reports from Marca.

“We have to ask him to enjoy himself as he always does. But, the first ones [fans and media] who will kill him are you, all of you who say he’s a genius.

“He should be prepared for this criticism because it will happen.”

Lamine Yamal’s call up re-establishes Barcelona as a dominant force in De la Fuente’s plans with six of his La Blaugrana teammates also included alongside the notable absence of Gavi.

Defensive duo Pau Cubarsi and Inigo Martinez are included along with Pedri, Dani Olmo, Marc Casado and Ferran Torres.