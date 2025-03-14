Luis de la Fuente delighted with ‘best-ever version’ of Barcelona star

Luis de la Fuente is ready to unleash Barcelona star Pedri on the Netherlands in the coming weeks.

La Roja kick off 2025 with a UEFA Nations League quarter final double header against Ronald Koeman’s side in Rotterdam and Valencia.

De la Fuente has named seven Barcelona players in his squad to face the Dutch including Pedri’s in-form teammate Lamine Yamal.

Pedri’s UEFA Euro 2024 campaign was cut short by injury, as he looked set for another lay off, but the 22-year-old has since battled back to full fitness following months of fitness issues.

The Canarian has been central to Hansi Flick’s triple trophy charge this season as he returns to being one of Europe’s leading all round midfielders.

De la Fuente is ready to build his midfield unit around Pedri in 2025 – particularly in the absence of injured Manchester City star Rodri – and he believes this is the best we have seen of him for Spain and Barcelona.

“Pedri is one of the best players in the world. He’s at a stage of maturity and performance level that he’s never had before. I still think we haven’t seen the best version of Pedri yet,” as per reports from Marca.

“We are going to enjoy him. He gives us lots of versatility in many situations. We like him to be closer to the box, even though at Barca he plays a little deeper.

“He gives us a lot of options in the midfield. He’s the best in the world in that position. We have to value what we have in Spain with Pedri and other players.”

Pedri will be looking to add to his tally of international goals this month, with both of his Spain goals so far coming in 2024 in a 5-1 friendly win over Northern Ireland with five club goals scored for Barcelona in 2024/25.