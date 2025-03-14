Bayern Munich considering move for €60m Arsenal target this summer

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams was the flavour of the summer last year, after scoring in the final of the Euro 2024 final and helping lead Spain to the title against England. His exciting play led to a lengthy and intense pursuit from Barcelona last summer, but the 22-year-old is likely to have more offers this summer.

The Basque winger decided against a move to Barcelona last summer, and has had a quieter season this year as he adapts to his new status. So far this year he has managed nine goals and seven assists in his 36 appearances, but is starting to round into form in the final section of the year. That much was evident on Thursday night, when he inspired Athletic to a 3-1 win over Roma, with Los Leones in hot pursuit of a home final at San Mames in the Europa League.

A final at San Mames was part of the attraction of staying in Bilbao, but there is little certainty that he will be there next season. While talk of a switch to Barcelona has died down of late, Arsenal and Chelsea have maintained their interest in the exciting talent from Navarre. Williams has a contract until 2027, with a €60m release clause.

International watch: Pau Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Marc Casadó, Pedri González, Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo and Lamine Yamal have been called up by Spain for their upcoming Nations League quarterfinal. @SEFutbol pic.twitter.com/7YSlcIw4B7 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 14, 2025

The Gunners have been the side most closely linked with Williams over the past few months, but BILD (as carried by Diario AS) claim that Bayern Munich are now considering a move for Williams. The price of the move could be their biggest obstacle, after Bayern committed to a trio of expensive contract renewals in Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies. Although Florian Wirtz remains their top target for 2026, for which they will save up, the likes of Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman are all up for sale this summer for the right price.

Bayern already have one Spanish international winger on their books in Bryan Zaragoza, currently on loan at Osasuna, although he could also be on the move this summer. Previously it has been rumoured that Williams would prefer a switch to the Premier League, but it should not be ruled out that he remains in Bilbao either, given the presence of his brother and his deep connection with the club.