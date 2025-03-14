Barcelona star ‘wants Robert Lewandowski’s spot’ ahead of contract talks

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick will be relying on the depth of his squad for the campaign run-in this season.

La Blaugrana are fighting across three fronts, with a narrow lead at the top of La Liga, alongside knockout stage spots secured in the Copa del Rey semi finals and UEFA Champions League quarter finals.

Balancing the demands of multiple competitions will be crucial for Flick and he is expected to give an increased role to his fringe players.

Amongst those ready to see more game time is Ferran Torres as part of a plan to manage Robert Lewandowski’s match load as the focal point of Flick’s attack.

The 36-year-old continues to post sensational numbers – with 34 goals already scored this season – but he will not play every minute.

Despite his limited starts, Torres has still managed 11 goals across all competitions in 2024/25, including five since the start of 2025.

The club are also working on a deal to extend his current contract with Flick convinced the former Manchester City forward has a long term place in Catalonia.

Lewandowski will remain in place next season, with his contract clause for 2025/26 already activated, and he is unmoved as a starter.

However, Torres has insisted he is ready for the challenge of battling with an icon, as he looks to take his career to the next level.

“I have confidence in myself and I can be Barcelona’s starting centre forward, why not?” he told an interview with TV3.

“If the club feels the need to look for someone else, that’s fine, but I’m handling the competition well.”

Torres is on course to better his strongest season goal tally before the end of the campaign, after netting 13 at City in 2020/21, and the 25-year-old will have a part to play as Flick aims for a trophy filled end to his debut campaign.