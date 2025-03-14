Barcelona star reveals season mission after sealing contract extension

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has agreed a one-year contract to extend his link with the club for the 2025/26 season.

The 33-year-old has become the voice of experience in Hansi Flick’s back line this season with the former Bayern Munich boss keen to retain him.

Despite activating a clause to extend at the start of 2025, after playing a designated number of games, the paperwork has been delayed.

The agreement has now been finalised and Martinez will stay in Catalonia for at least another 12 months.

His strong club form has also secured a return to Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad for this month’s UEFA Nations League games against the Netherlands.

De la Fuente is also keen to utilise his experience to help a young back line which incudes La Blaugrana clubmate Pau Cubarsi.

Barcelona will rely on Martinez in the season run-in, as they look to battle across the La Liga title race, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League.

At this point in his career, Martinez knows he will rotate with Ronald Araujo and Cubarsi, but he is ready to play a key role and push for trophies.

“My family and I are happy to continue for another year at this great club, which has fully trusted me from the first minute,” as per quotes from Marca.

“I’m happy to continue for another year and keep fighting to win many more titles.

“It is a pleasure to be at Barcelona, ​​the best team in the world.

“I knew it would be difficult to come here and play regularly. Gaining the trust to renew for another year was difficult.

“It was a major challenge and I took it that way. Through hard work and suffering, I achieved it.

“It’s a tremendous joy to share the dressing room with these players. It’s great to be here and I hope to continue doing well.”