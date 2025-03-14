Barcelona Director of Football Deco has not done much in the way of transfer dealings since arriving in the job, but has been more than busy this season with contract renewals. The latest who could be in line for a fresh deal is Ferran Torres.

The 25-year-old Valencia native has not hit the heights some had projected since arriving for €55m from Manchester City 3.5 years ago, struggling with injury last year. However he has become a useful contributor off the bench for Hansi Flick this season. So far he has 11 goals and three assists in 31 appearances, but is averaging a goal contribution every 79 minutes this year. At times, Flick has even elected to start him through the middle ahead of Robert Lewandowski, which appears to be more his position now rather than out wide.

Hansi Flick has given the OK for Wojciech Szczęsny's renewal. Now all that remains is the OK from the goalkeeper himself. @RogerTorello — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 14, 2025

According to Marca, Deco plans to open talks with Torres over a new deal next. The Spain international is under contract until 2027, but Deco is keen to lock him down long-term. From his point of view, the Spain international is in no rush to start talks, but is completely committed to staying at the club, and manager Hansi Flick considers him an important part of his project.

After it was announced on Thursday that Inigo Martinez had extended his deal, and with Robert Lewandowski’s fresh deal reportedly already done, Torres would be the eighth contract renewal in the last year. Deco has already sounded out the camps of Jules Kounde, Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong over new deals too.

While it makes sense that Deco would have been keen to renew the contracts of Gavi, Pedri and Ronald Araujo, who were out of contract next summer, it has been met with some surprise that Barcelona are in such a rush to get so many contract renewals done. It has been suggested that this is a result of potentially facing further salary limit issues before the end of the season.