Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has complained about the lack of rest that his side will get before they face Villarreal this weekend, off the back of an exhausting penalty shootout win over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. His side travel to the Yellow Submarine on Saturday at 18:30 CEST.

The alarm bells began ringing for Real Madrid fans when Vinicius Junior missed training on Friday, instead doing work in the gym. However Ancelotti explained that he was simply being given extra rest.

“We’ve given him an extra day of rest because he was still very tired. Tomorrow he’ll be at full strength, available. He has no problems at all, just a little tired.”

He was asked if he understood the decision to schedule the game at that time, and about the state of the Real Madrid team.

“I don’t understand it, but we can’t do anything. I don’t understand it. The minimum is 72 hours. I don’t understand it… but that’s the way it is.”

“[They are] Recovering, because it’s been a short time. It’ll obviously be an aspect to keep in mind for tomorrow. We have to play a smart game…”

The Italian did admit that he would be placing extra emphasis on their focus and their motivation for the game after such a high during the week.

“Obviously, we have to motivate the team more for tomorrow than in a Champions League knockout match. Because in a knockout match, it comes naturally.”

Ancelotti has voiced concerns about the calendar on multiple occasions over the past two seasons, and as a result, was not surprised

“No. The most important thing, which is the recovery of the players, is not prioritised. They think first about the TV rights, about money… That’s what’s prioritised, not the players’ recovery. They are risking injuries. The last thing they think about is the players. That’s what I think.”

In terms of a more general analysis, Ancelotti said he was pleased with their progress this season.

“Despite the difficulties, we’ve made it to March still in the lead in every competition. And that hasn’t happened in the last three years. The first year we were knocked out by Athletic in January, the second year we were far behind in La Liga… Now, for the first time, we’re still in the lead in every competition in March. We’re doing well. And we can do better, but we’re doing well.”

Although Real Madrid were clearly delighted with their win, the performance against Atletico Madrid was questioned in the media, and it was acknowledged by Thibaut Courtois after the match that it was ‘not their best game’. Los Blancos have the chance to return to the top of the table with a win or a draw at La Ceramica.