Real Sociedad must win at Old Trafford if they are to get past Manchester United in their Europa League tie, and they are on course to do so after taking the lead early on the second leg of their round of 16 match-up.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored a penalty in the first leg at the Reale Arena last week, and inside the opening 10 minutes, he has repeated the trick after he was fouled inside the area by Man United defender Matthijs de Ligt.

Mikel Oyarzabal gives Real Sociedad the lead at Old Trafford within 10 minutes following a Matthijs de Ligt foul 🤯 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/UC6xz070Ww — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 13, 2025

⚽️ GOAL: Oyarzabal

🇪🇺 Manchester United 0-1 Real Sociedadpic.twitter.com/FwhIyJdPpS — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 13, 2025

Mikel Oyarzabal fires Real Sociedad ahead from the spot to stun Old Trafford ⚡ pic.twitter.com/5l5ICf0RMc — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 13, 2025

It is a dream start for La Real in Manchester, and it is all down to their captain. Oyarzabal does so well to win the penalty after getting ahead of de Ligt inside the area, and he picked himself up to send Andre Onana the wrong way.

As things stand, Imanol Alguacil’s side are 2-1 on aggregate, and they would be heading into the quarter-finals of the Europa League with this result.