WATCH: Manchester United complete comeback against Real Sociedad courtesy of third penalty

Real Sociedad took the lead in their Europa League round of 16 tie against Manchester United in the early stages of the second leg, but they are now behind minutes into the second period at Old Trafford.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored a penalty in the first leg at the Reale Arena last week, and inside the opening 10 minutes, he repeated the trick after he was fouled inside the area by Man United defender Matthijs de Ligt. However, La Real’s lead did not last long at all as the hosts won a spot-kick of their own soon after, which was converted by talismanic midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Man United have now completed the comeback five minutes into the second half, and it is another penalty. Aritz Elustondo was adjudged to have fouled Patrick Dorgu in the area, and Fernandes converted for his second of the evening.

IT'S THAT MAN AGAIN! Bruno Fernandes slots home another penalty to give Man United a 3-2 lead on aggregate over Real Sociedad 👏 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/X4bhMXEzTN — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 13, 2025

⚽️ GOAL: Bruno Fernandes (2)

🇪🇺 Manchester United 2-1 Real Sociedadpic.twitter.com/a2nrk3axDm — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) March 13, 2025

La Real can count themselves unlucky to have conceded that penalty, but they must now find a response in order to remain in the Europa League.