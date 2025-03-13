Real Sociedad took an early lead in the second leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie against Manchester United, but they have been pegged back soon after they opened the scoring at Old Trafford.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored a penalty in the first leg at the Reale Arena last week, and inside the opening 10 minutes, he repeated the trick after he was fouled inside the area by Man United defender Matthijs de Ligt. However, La Real’s lead did not last long at all as the hosts won a spot-kick of their own soon after, which was converted by talismanic midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes equalises from the spot just 6 minutes after Real Sociedad took the lead 💥 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/3tfrFDSxw3 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 13, 2025

It was Igor Zubeldia that gave away the penalty after he was adjudged to have fouled Man United striker Rasmus Hojlund inside the area, and that allowed Fernandes to score from 12 yards.

La Real will be very disappointed to have conceded so soon after going ahead, and they must now respond to this setback.