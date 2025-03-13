Football and adrenaline does strange things to the mind, and the euphoria that a big win can provide is unrivalled elsewhere. At least, that is the logical explanation for why Jude Bellingham headed away a plastic bottle thrown at him from the stands at the Metropolitano on Wednesday night, something that he presumably does not make a habit of.

The England star once again was key to Carlo Ancelotti’s side with his work-rate and commitment in a third derby clash in just over a month, running himself into the ground over 120 minutes. Even if his offensive capabilities were not on full show during the second leg, but he did step up and fire home a penalty confidently in the shootout too.

After the game Real Madrid had no intention of holding back with their celebrations. Joining their fans up high at the Metropolitano, Los Blancos danced as ‘Como no te voy a querer?’ [How could I not love you?’ rang out. Atletico fans still remaining did not take kindly to it, and one threw a bottle at Bellingham, which he leapt to clear.

Mood: I'd head away a plastic bottle if you threw it at me. pic.twitter.com/vnqWovppMX — Football España (@footballespana_) March 13, 2025

Bellingham spoke to TNT Sports after the game, calling it a ‘really nice night’, and explaining that at times victory in the Champions League was more about composure than putting quality on show.

"We know there's a certain way of winning games, and we're very good at that" Jude Bellingham reacts to Real Madrid's penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid 🗣 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/h41jzbcjHJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 12, 2025

Meanwhile Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois openly chastised Atletico Madrid for not pursuing victory more actively before the penalty shootout, while Diego Simeone said that he was ‘proud of his players’ after their performance.

There is a chance of a fifth Madrid derby of the season in the Copa del Rey final, if Atletico and Real Madrid can find a way past Barcelona and Real Sociedad in their respective second legs at home. In Europe, Real Madrid advance to face Arsenal in the quarter-finals, with the first leg at the Emirates on the 8th of April, and the return at the Santiago Bernabeu on the 16th.