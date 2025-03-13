Atletico Madrid Real Madrid

It wouldn’t be a Madrid derby, especially not one in Europe, without controversy. It was saved for sixth-to-last kick of the game, but it could barely have been more heated. Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez, their shining light across the two legs, appeared to have done the business from the penalty spot in the shootout, but referee Szymon Marciniak ruled out the goal after an intervention from the VAR.

It was ruled that Alvarez had touched the ball twice when taking his spot kick, with his left foot making contact before his right, thus ruling the penalty unsuccessful. For some time, it was not immediately clear why to most, and certainly in the stadium, the Metropolitano was not aware of the events occurring.

Manager Diego Simeone protested that he had not seen the double touch after the game, while Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said that on replay, he could see it. It was a topic of hot debate, as fans around the world watched replays again and again searching for what the VAR had seen.

However now slowed down footage from the reverse angle of the penalty does appear to show the ball lift slightly off the turf before Alvarez makes impact.

Even so, it has not satisfied everyone. Some say that Alvarez’s foot moved the turf rather than the ball, causing it to hop slightly, while other Atletico Madrid fans have questioned whether the footage satisfies the criteria for a ‘clear and obvious’ error.

For Real Madrid, they feel vindicated – Thibaut Courtois notes that he not only saw it in real-time, but was sick of Atletico’s complaints about it. Either way, it was certainly a cruel ending for Alvarez after his excellent performances, and continues Atletico’s run of painful losses to their city rivals in Europe.

