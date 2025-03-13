Thierry Henry offers advice to Arsenal for Real Madrid tie

A penalty shoot-out victory over Atletico Madrid means that Real Madrid will be in the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face Arsenal. The Premier League side won their round of 16 tie against PSV Eindhoven in emphatic fashion with a 9-3 aggregate victory, but despite this, many have written off their chances against Los Blancos.

Many believe that Real Madrid are clear favourites to get past Arsenal because of their heritage in the Champions League, in which they are able to win without being anywhere near their best. This has shown against Atleti on Wednesday night, which former Arsenal and Barcelona star Thierry Henry highlighted whilst speaking on CBS Sports (via Relevo).

“When you play against Real Madrid, and Oblak has said it, you need luck, you need the perfect game. When you want to eliminate Real Madrid, and even when you’re lucky, I repeat myself, that it may not be enough. It’s not the first time they’ve lost to Real Madrid in the last minute, in the last second. It has to do with what Madrid do to them every time it matters, in those tournaments. It won’t be the first time they have to get up from a defeat against Real Madrid.”

Henry was also asked to provide some advice for his former club Arsenal ahead of their Champions League quarter-final showdown against Real Madrid. He has experience of getting one over on Los Blancos, having scored the only goal in a 1-0 aggregate victory for The Gunners at the round of 16 stage of the competition during the 2005-06 season.

“There is no plan. You see how Atleti played, they played better than well and it’s still not enough. Manchester City and it was not enough. So if you don’t go into that tie thinking you can win, you better stay at home.”