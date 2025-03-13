Real Madrid squeezed past city rivals Atletico Madrid on Wednesday in the Champions League Round of 16, coming out 4-2 victors on penalties. Arguably nobody was happier or louder about their derby clash than Vinicius Junior, who has no shortage of history with Atletico Madrid fans.

The Brazilian was as active as ever on social media site Twitter/X after the game, responding to a picture of an Atletico banner saying ‘This year, yes’, simply with ‘this year, no’.

Este año no. — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) March 13, 2025

Few had any doubts who he was referring to when tweeting out a picture of him touching the Champions League badge, saying ‘How does it feel?’.

“Madre mia!!! THERE’S ONLY ONE MADRID!!!! But that we all know. Improve and onto the next one,” was his first foray into social media.

Madremiaaaa!!! MADRID HAY UNO SOLO!!!! Pero eso todos ló sabemos. A mejorar y a lá próxima!!! — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) March 12, 2025

Previously he had enjoyed the celebrations on the pitch with his teammates, and while Vinicius was as happy as anyone, Jude Bellingham perhaps took the prize for most ridiculous scene when he headed away a plastic bottle.

During those scenes, Vinicius was seen brushing off the Champions League badge showing ’15’ to the Atletico fans, drinking in the victory after the match.

The 24-year-old also laid down a Real Madrid jacket in front of the Atletico fans on the pitch as well, in a sort of ‘planting the flag’ episode.

Vinicius Jr to Atletico fans… 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/3FWOHgAuu8 — TC (@totalcristiano) March 12, 2025

His winding up of the home fans dated all the way back to when he was substituted, when he was first seen making ’15’ gestures to the Atletico fans from the bench, while reminding them of their own paucity of trophies in the competition.

While many Real Madrid fans delighted in his antics, former Real Madrid midfielder Clarence Seedorf was not particularly impressed.

“I didn’t like some of the Real Madrid players’ actions. You have to respect the opposing fans; I don’t like these things. It’s clear that the Real Madrid fans were very high up in the stands, but I saw some gestures that I didn’t like. I saw some things that I’m not going to talk about here,” he told Amazon Prime in Italy, as quoted by Relevo.

“When you win, you have to do so with the right values. I hope I’m not right, but tonight they showed some things that could bear fruit later, because respect is always necessary.”