The atmosphere at Real Madrid’s Valdebebas training ground on Thursday will no doubt have been bouyant after victory over city rivals Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, in suitably dramatic fashion. Now Los Blancos must count the cost of their derby win.

One of the players who did not make it to the penalty shootout was Ferland Mendy, who went down in the 82nd minute at the Metropolitano, clutching his left thigh. The Frenchman received treatment on the pitch, but it was quickly became obvious that he would not be able to continue, and he was replaced by Fran Garcia.

The latter is now set for a run in the team, after tests on Thursday confirmed a grade two muscle injury in his left hamstring, as confirmed by Diario AS. They say that he will be out of action for three to four weeks as a result, placing his presence against Arsenal in doubt.

Mendy will definitely miss Real Madrid’s trip to Villarreal on Saturday, and is also absent for their clash against Leganes (H) and Real Sociedad in the return leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final at the Santiago Bernabeu, in which they hold a one-goal lead. By virtue of the international break in the middle, if his recovery time is at the shorter end of that period, he could be back in time to play against Valencia at the Bernabeu the weekend after.

Should his recovery extend to four weeks, then he will miss the game against Los Che, as well as the first leg in London against Arsenal in their Champions League quarter-final on the 8th of April. Their game after that is against Alaves in the Basque Country, and until then, Garcia will likely take over at left-back.

The 25-year-old has played 33 times this season, giving three assists, and starting 18 games. Just one of those starts has come in the Champions League though, and defensively Carlo Ancelotti appears to trust Mendy on the big occasions more, although Garcia is more adept going forward. On occasion, Eduardo Camavinga has been used there.