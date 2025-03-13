Premier League starlet dreaming of Real Madrid move

Real Madrid have started drawing up their plans for the summer transfer window, and one of the positions that could be addressed is centre-back. Specifically, a left-sided player will be needed relatively soon, given that David Alaba, who has only just returned from 13 months out with an ACL injury, is coming towards the end of his career – and also his contract.

The emergence of Raul Asencio in recent months has meant that the signing of a new central defender is no longer a matter of priority for Real Madrid, but with the aging Alaba and Antonio Rudiger coming towards the twilight of their careers, there is a need for fresh blood. And one of the players that is said to be on the club’s radar is Dean Huijsen.

Huijsen, who is available in the summer for €60m, has had a fine first season in the Premier League with AFC Bournemouth, who are managed by former Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola. It’s expected that at least one club will look to activate his release clause during the upcoming transfer window, and Real Madrid are candidates.

And if Real Madrid do make a move for Huijsen, it is very likely that they will sign him. As per Diario AS, the Spain youth international is said to be dreaming of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Huijsen would be a signing that makes a lot of sense for Real Madrid, and he perfectly fits into their transfer policy of targeting younger players. However, it will not be straightforward for them to bring him in, given the interest that he has drummed up with his performances this season.