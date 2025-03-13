Frenkie de Jong expresses desire to sign new Barcelona contract

In recent years, Frenkie de Jong’s future as a Barcelona player has regularly caused speculation, with many reports stating that he could leave at any moment. However, he is still in the Catalan capital, and his stay could continue for many years to come.

That did not look likely earlier in the season when de Jong struggled for form after returning from a five-month injury absence. He was not counted upon by Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick after a string of poor performances, but over the last couple of months, he has turned his fortunes around.

De Jong is now considered to be a starter in Flick’s “gala XI”, and he is ahead of Marc Casado in the pecking order at defensive midfield. Because of this, his future has also been evaluated, and there is a good chance that he stays in Catalonia beyond the summer.

De Jong sees his contract run out in the summer of 2026, and given that he would be in the final 12 months at the end of the season, a sale was expected. However, that is now no longer likely to happen, especially as Flick is said to have convinced the Dutch pivot to stay.

And according to Cadena SER, de Jong has indicated that he is very keen to sign a new contract. The expectation is that these negotiations, which will be led by Barcelona sporting director Deco, will begin in the coming weeks.

The concern that Barcelona have had with de Jong is his current salary. His wages are not viable for a club that are seriously struggling with financial problems, so they must look to agree a pay decrease during these planned negotiations. If that cannot be arranged, there could be problems afoot for all of the parties involved.