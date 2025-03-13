The round of 16 ties in the Europa league and UEFA Conference League concluded on Thursday, with Athletic Club, Real Sociedad and Real Betis involved in terms of La Liga representation. All three clubs had a very realistic chance of progression of reaching the quarter-finals of their respective competitions.

Athletic Club 3-1 AS Roma (4-3 on aggregate)

Athletic Club are still dreaming of a home final in the Europa League after they overcame last week’s one-goal deficit to edge past AS Roma. The visitors were reduced to 10 men after only 11 minutes when Mats Hummels was dismissed for a last man challenge, and from then on, Los Leones dominated.

Nico Williams opened the scoring in the final minutes of the first half, with the second being added by Yuri Berchiche with a fine header from Alex Berenguer’s corner. Williams scored again soon after, and while Roma netted a late penalty from Leandro Paredes, Ernesto Valverde’s side held on to book their place in the last eight.

Manchester United 4-1 Real Sociedad (5-2 on aggregate)

Real Sociedad have been dumped out of the Europa League after they lost their round of 16 tie against Manchester United. It had been a dream start for La Real as they scored in the 10th minute as Mikel Oyarzabal netted from the penalty spot, but the hosts responded soon after from Bruno Fernandes, who also scored from 12 yards.

The match, and tie, changed five minutes into the second period when Man United were awarded their second penalty in controversial circumstances after it was claimed that Aritz Elustondo had fouled Patrick Dorgu inside the area. Fernandes stepped up to score again, and soon after, La Real lost all hope when Jon Aramburu was sent off for a last man challenge. Late goals from Fernandes, who completed his hat-trick, and Diogo Dalot sealed the victory for the Premier League side.

Vitoria de Guimaraes 0-4 Real Betis (2-6 on aggregate)

Real Betis are into the UEFA Conference League quarter-finals after a fantastic victory in Portugal. Cedric Bakambu scored an early brace to get Manuel Pellegrini’s side on their way, before second half strikes from Antony and Isco ensured that Los Verdiblancos will be playing in the last eight.