Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has fanned the flames of Atletico Madrid’s complaints after their defeat in the Champions League Round of 16, as controversy appeared at the finale of the game. Julian Alvarez’s ‘double-touch’ penalty has been hotly debated, but for Courtois, there was nothing to be discussed.

The Belgian goalkeeper explained to Relevo that he noticed that Alvarez had touched the ball twice in real time.

“The moment he shoots, I think he hits it twice. I told the referee and then the linesman. He told me they’re watching him, because everyone is watching him.”

🚨 Argentine outlet Olé’s front page: “Simeone asked for a show of hands from anyone who had seen Julián’s double touch on the penalty that VAR disallowed, and no one did: once again, this is how Madrid wins.” pic.twitter.com/SiswaYsMBI — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) March 13, 2025

Courtois was informed of the complaints of Atletico manager Diego Simeone, who asked the press room if anyone had seen the double-touch, assuring that he had not seen anything of the sort.

“I’m fed up with this constant victimhood, with always crying over things like this. The referees don’t want to benefit anyone in Spain, or in Europe. They saw it clearly and they blew their whistle. They’re human and can make mistakes, but they had to see it clearly from the VAR room, which has a lot of footage.”

For good measure, he criticised Simeone and Atletico’s lack of ambition.

“If you’re winning 1-0 from the first minute and then don’t try to get the second, that’s probably where the mistake is.”

While at the time there was no clear footage available, fresh images have emerged where it appears Alvarez’s left foot impacts the ball before his right. Atletico remain infuriated that given the footage available, it is far from the clear and obvious mistake that the VAR needs to intervene.

Many have been quick to point out that no club in Spain has been more vocal in their complaints about referees than Real Madrid, who less than two months ago sent a public letter to the Royal Spanish Football Federation complaining that the competition was manipulated against them, and had cost Real Madrid titles.