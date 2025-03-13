Real Madrid are into the Champions League quarter-finals after a penalty shoot-out victory over city rivals Atletico Madrid. The hosts won 1-0 after 120 minutes to take the tie to spot-kicks, during which Los Blancos emerged as 4-2 victors after successful efforts from Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde and Antonio Rudiger.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti gave his assessment of the match at the Metropolitano.

“The match was difficult, as always, even more complicated because of the goal we conceded. After that, the match was quite clear in the reading. They defended and tried to look for us out of position on the counter. The priority was to look for effective possession looking for opportunities, but without getting satisfied with the game.

“It’s difficult to make chances against Atletico because defensively they are a very good team. We had it in a wonderful play by Mbappe, we missed the penalty and the game was balanced until the shootout. We put the best in the first, Mbappe, and in the fifth we chose Rudiger because he scored against City.”

Ancelotti was asked to give his opinion on the controversial penalty annulment that affected Atleti during the shootout. Julian Alvarez scored, but after a VAR review, it was determined that he had touched the ball twice, and the Real Madrid head coach was in agreement with this.

“I think they had already detected it. When we realised this doubt, they had already detected it from the VAR. I have not realised this. I’ve seen it and I think he touches the second touch with his left foot.”

Ancelotti also provided an injury update on Ferland Mendy, who was forced off during the second half of normal time.

“It will be a muscle injury, he felt a puncture at the back.”