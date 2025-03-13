Borussia Dortmund backed to eliminate Barcelona from the Champions League

Barcelona are one of the favourites to win this season’s Champions League, especially after Liverpool were knocked out earlier this week. Hansi Flick’s side and Real Madrid are many people’s frontrunners to win the competition, and they could end up meeting in the final, which would be the first time that this has happened in El Clasico history.

Barcelona eased into the quarter-finals on Tuesday with a 4-1 aggregate victory over Benfica, and their reward for that is to face Borussia Dortmund. There is an expectation from many that the Catalans will get through this tie, especially as they have already beaten the Bundesliga giants this season – 3-2 in the league phase. But as per MD, former footballer and Sky Sports commentator Dietmar Hamann has backed Dortmund to get the better of the La Liga leaders in the last eight.

“I think Borussia will eliminate Barcelona across the two games. Barcelona are very open at the back and I don’t know if that will work in the long term. Of course, they score a lot of goals because they have incredibly good players in attack, but Dortmund know what it takes, as they showed last year.

“The second half against Lille was spectacular. In the first half they had a couple of great chances that they missed. They were losing 1-0 and came back to end up winning deservedly, With this team, you never know. I think they are capable of anything and now they will eliminate Barcelona.”

It should be a very intriguing tie, and despite the two teams having had contrasting fortunes this season, it should be very close across the two legs. Barcelona will certainly fancy their chances, but Dortmund are more than capable of causing a shock.