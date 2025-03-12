Atletico Madrid made a dream start to the second leg of their tie against Real Madrid as they scored inside a minute, and they have stayed in front after the visitors missed a glorious opportunity to go back ahead on aggregate.

It was a sensational start for Diego Simeone’s side, who scored after 27 seconds courtesy of a close-range finish from Conor Gallagher, who was preferred to Samuel Lino in the Atleti starting line-up. On the 70th minute, Real Madrid were awarded a penalty after a foul by Clement Lenglet on Kylian Mbappe, but the effort from 12 yards has been blazed over the crossbar by Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid have had issues from the penalty spot this season. Mbappe has missed twice, and perhaps this was the reason that Vinicius was given the opportunity to score, but it is one that he has absolutely wasted, with the effort going high and wide.