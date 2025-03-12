WATCH: Julian Alvarez penalty controversially ruled out during Real Madrid shoot-out victory

Real Madrid have made it through to the Champions League quarter-finals with victory over Atletico Madrid, but there was significant controversy surrounding the penalty shoot-out that decided the round of 16 tie, which saw Los Blancos emerge as 4-2 winners after spot-kicks at the Metropolitano.

Conor Gallagher scored the only goal of the game in 120 minutes, and because that made it 2-2 on aggregate, it meant that penalties would be needed to decide which team would make it through to the last eight to face Arsenal. It was Real Madrid that managed to do so as they win another shoot-out in the knockout stages, but Atleti are feeling aggrieved about the manner of the defeat.

Álvarez's penalty is overturned by VAR after a double touch 😳 📺 Watch the Champions League LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/q7Rs0ngfX7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 12, 2025

If Atleti lose this penalty shootout because of this Julian Alvarez double tap disallowed penalty.. things are going to get out of hand. Real Madrid have sold their soul for this magic. pic.twitter.com/GmdoROvsUk — Adam (@AdamJoseph____) March 12, 2025

Julián Alvarez has his penalty chalked off for a double touch! 😳 pic.twitter.com/UVpQ2RKtse — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 12, 2025

With the penalty shoot-out poised at 2-1 after Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham scored for Real Madrid, and Alexander Sorloth for Atleti, Julian Alvarez stepped up to take the hosts’ second effort. He scored, but in doing so, he was adjudged to have hit the ball with his standing foot before firing into the roof of the net. After a VAR check, the successful strike was annulled, which meant that Los Blancos had the advantage – and it was one that they did not cede, despite a miss from Lucas Vazquez.

Atleti produced an excellent performance on the night to take the tie to penalties, although they will feel that they could – and probably should – have won before the shoot-out was needed, and Real Madrid wee there for the taking. In the end, it is another disappointment for Los Colchoneros against their bitter rivals in the Champions League.

Real Madrid can now look forward to facing Arsenal in the next round, but for Atleti, they must now focus on La Liga and the Copa del Rey. In both competitions, they play Barcelona next, with the league meeting taking place at the Metropolitano on Sunday.