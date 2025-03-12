WATCH: Atletico Madrid score inside 30 seconds to level Real Madrid tie

Atletico Madrid needed to overturn a one-goal deficit from last weekend’s first leg against Real Madrid, and inside a minute, they have done so, making it 2-2 on aggregate in their Champions League round of 16 tie.

Conor Gallagher was preferred to Samuel Lino on the Atleti left wing by Diego Simeone, and that decision has paid off immediately. It is the English midfielder that has opened the scoring at the Metropolitano, as he poked home from close range after Rodrigo De Paul’s cross was deflected into his path.

It has taken Atleti exactly 27 seconds to get back on level terms with Real Madrid in this tie, and in front of their own supporters, they could now be considered favourites to secure progression to the quarter-finals, where they would face Arsenal. However, there is a long way to go, and Los Blancos will aim to re-group quickly after conceding that early goal.