Atletico Madrid are right up for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against Real Madrid – and so are their supporters. Ahead of the match at the Metropolitano on Wednesday evening, many of the fans attending were pictured welcoming their heroes for the derby clash.

Diego Simeone spoke on the impact that the Atleti supporters could make for the match against Real Madrid, which his side need to win by at least two goals, or via a penalty shoot-out, to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they could almost certainly face Arsenal. And prior to kick-off at the Metropolitano, Los Colchoneros’ first team squad were welcomed in emphatic fashion by their fans with a flare display, as was captured by Relevo’s Marcos Duran.

There is no doubt that Atleti’s players would have already been fired up for the second leg, but this display would certainly have added extra motivation. They will be desperate to progress to the quarter-finals, knocking out their bitter rivals in the process.