Trent Alexander-Arnold has contract offer on the table from Real Madrid

Real Madrid are not expected to be overly busy during the summer transfer window, but there is hope that at least one major signing will be made – with that being Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool right-back sees his current contract run out at the end of June, and Los Blancos are said to be confident of securing his services upon its expiry.

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Alexander-Arnold over the last 12 months, and Real Madrid have been right at the centre of it. Their interest has been present for a while, and they hope that it culminates in his arrival in the summer.

Because he is in the last six months of his contract, Alexander-Arnold is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club. Real Madrid are aware of this, and according to The Times, they have already tabled an offer to the 26-year-old.

Real Madrid are keen to have Alexander-Arnold as their new first-choice right-back. Dani Carvajal, who is currently out with a serious knee injury, and Lucas Vazquez are both coming towards the end of their respective careers, and there is currently no obvious top-level successor from within. As such, there is an extra desire for the England international to be brought to the Santiago Bernabeu.

For now, Alexander-Arnold has yet to issue a response to the contract offer from Real Madrid, who are currently waiting patiently for developments. However, there could be some nerves creeping in, especially as Liverpool are preparing to launch another desperate attempt to keep their player.

It will be very interesting to see how Alexander-Arnold’s situation plays out over the next couple of months. Real Madrid are confident, but until an agreement has been sealed, there will be plenty of uncertainty – this is a situation that they know all too well with Kylian Mbappe, who rejected their advances in 2022 before joining last summer.