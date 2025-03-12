Real Madrid and Brazil icon Ronaldo Nazario has withdrawn from the race to become the next president of the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF). The Real Valladolid President has said that he lacked the support from the regional federations to go ahead with a bid.

Ronaldo had declared a desire to run against incumbent President Ednaldo Rodrigues, but will no longer be doing so after consulting with the leaders of Brazilian football from around the country.

“After publicly declaring my desire to run for the CBF presidency in the upcoming elections, I hereby officially withdraw my intention. If the majority with decision-making power understands that Brazilian football is in good hands, my opinion doesn’t matter.”

He had been keen to shake up Brazilian football, with the Selecao going through arguably its most difficult spell in the 21st century. Previously it had been reported that Ronaldo would try to bring in Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola as manager.

“In my first contact with the 27 affiliates, I found 23 doors closed. The federations refused to welcome me into their homes, arguing that they were satisfied with the current administration and supported reelection. I was unable to present my project, share my ideas, and have them heard as I would have liked. There was no openness to dialogue,” Relevo quote from his statement.

“The statute gives the federations the most important vote, and therefore it’s clear that there’s no possibility of competition. The majority of state leaders support the interim president; it’s their right, and I respect that, regardless of my beliefs.”

Ronaldo has come in for plenty of criticism this season in Spain, as his Valladolid side flounder at the bottom of the table, having sacked two managers. Fans of La Pucela have demanded his exit, and he has confirmed plans to sell the club, but claims that so far he has not received an offer that meets his demands.