Real Madrid decided against moving for a midfielder after the retirement of Toni Kroos, a decision that has been discussed ad nauseam since, with the exception of several weeks before Dani Ceballos was injured. There has been some suggestion that they could look to strengthen the middle of the pitch this summer though.

Los Blancos have previously been linked with Ederson dos Santos of Atalanta, and more strongly with Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi. Interest in the latter is said to have cooled somewhat though, with Arsenal in pole position for the Basque metronome. Back in November, they were also linked witha move for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

The suggestion was that they could look to exchange Aurelien Tchouameni for Fernandez at the time, but Chelsea News insider Simon Phillips has explained that the French midfielder is not believed to be interested in a switch to Stamford Bridge. He does note that Real Madrid have registered fresh interest in Fernandez though – Chelsea are yet to entertain any talks at the moment though. There is a suggestion that they could be open to the idea of parting with Eduardo Camavinga though.

Camavinga’s season has been interrupted by injury, but his performances have come into question in recent weeks, most notably after he was taken off before the hour-mark against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Reports from local media say that Real Madrid retain confidence in him, but Manchester City are said to be attracted by the idea of signing the 22-year-old.

Fernandez would certainly provide Real Madrid with a more controlling presence at the base of midfield, a la Ceballos or Kroos. While he is much less concerned with setting the tempo, the Argentina international looks a more natural fit in midfield than any pairing of Tchouameni, Valverde or Camavinga in front of the defence.