Real Betis standout Isco attracting interest from Italy and Türkiye

Real Betis have turned their fortunes around in recent weeks, and one of the players at the centre of this change has been Isco Alarcon. the 32-year-old playmaker missed the entire first half of the season with a broken leg that required two surgeries, but impressively, he has picked up where he left off in the previous campaign.

Isco, who is expected to just miss out on being included in Spain’s squad for this month’s UEFA Nations League quarter-final tie against The Netherlands, has four goals and an assist in his last four appearances – and it could have been five had he not missed a late penalty against Las Palmas last weekend. Alongside Manchester United loanee Antony, he has led Betis’ revival in an attacking sense, but in the process, he has attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

In particular, ED have reported that AC Milan and Besiktas are vying to sign Isco in the summer, with both clubs prepared to pay him significant more than he is currently earning at Betis.

Isco is contracted to Betis until the summer of 2027, and recently, he admitted that he is open to extending his stay beyond this date. He appears very committed to Los Verdiblancos, and this was made clear by sources close to his entourage, as revealed in the report from ED.

“Seeing Isco’s face while he is playing for Betis, I don’t understand how an exit can even be considered.”

Betis would be delighted to hear this, as they are planning to count on Isco for a while yet. They will hope that he can make the difference in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League round of 16 tie against Vitoria de Guimaraes on Thursday, and in La Liga, he could have a big say on whether Manuel Pellegrini’s side finish inside the European places come May.