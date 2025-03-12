Barcelona officials have preference for Champions League quarter-final opponents

Barcelona booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday with a 4-1 aggregate victory over Benfica, and they can now sit back and relax as they prepare to find out their opponents for the last eight of the competition, which will be one of Lille or Borussia Dortmund.

Following Liverpool’s exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, Barcelona are considered to be one of the favourites to win the Champions League, which they last achieved success in back in 2015. They are also on the “easier” side of the draw, and this has increased their odds further, and head coach Hansi Flick was asked about his side’s chances after the victory over Benfica.

On Wednesday, Barcelona will know whether it will be Lille or Dortmund that they face in the quarter-finals, with their tie finely poised after a 1-1 draw in Germany last week. As per Sport, most of the first team squad do not care about who they could face as they believe that they can defeat anyone, but there are some in higher-up positions that are approaching the situation from a different perspective.

For some Barcelona officials, they would prefer to face Dortmund over Lille – this is despite the fact that the German side are considered much more of a threat, and have a larger European pedigree. However, it is exactly these reasons why that some would rather face the Bundesliga giants.

There are fears from within Can Barca that there could be a feeling of complacency if Barcelona were to face Lille in the quarter-finals, with some believing that Flick’s side could even approach the encounters with a “relaxed” approach.

On top of this, there is belief from individuals within Barcelona that Dortmund’s style of play would suit them better – it is worth noting that the Catalans have already beaten them during the league phase.