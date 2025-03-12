Barcelona midfield target could be available for €71m this summer

Midfield is not an area that Barcelona are prioritising during the summer transfer window, but that could change if a market opportunity presents itself. Hansi Flick already has the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Marc Casado, Gavi and the injured Marc Bernal has more defensive-minded options, but they could be added to before the start of next season.

If Barcelona were to make a move for a pivot, Bruno Guimaraes would be high on the list. The Newcastle United captain is a long-term target, and in recent weeks, there have been reports that they could look to sign him during the summer – especially if de Jong is moved upon as a result of not signing a new contract.

Barcelona are still suffering with their well-documented financial problems, and although they will not have much to spend despite returning to La Liga’s 1:1 rule in January, there will be some funds at the disposal of sporting director Deco. And the majority could be spent on Guimaraes, who could be available at a cut price.

According to Diario AS, Newcastle have agreed to let Guimaraes leave for £60m (€71m) if they do not finish inside the Premier League’s Champions League places at the end of this season. This could be music to the ears of Barcelona, but also Arsenal, whose new sporting director Andrea Berta has been a fan of the Brazilian midfielder for a long time, and tried to sign three times when he was at Atletico Madrid.

According to the report, Arsenal are desperate to strengthen in midfield, and they want to sign Guimaraes alongside Martin Zubimendi, who they are favourites to prise away from Real Sociedad. Berta is said to be leading the charge for both players, but he will face competition from other clubs – and in regards to the Newcastle man, it remains to be seen if Barcelona are one of them.