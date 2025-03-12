Atletico Madrid president reacts to Kylian Mbappe inclusion for Madrid derby

Atletico Madrid are aiming to overturn last week’s 2-1 defeat when they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie. They will be backed by tens of thousands of their supporters at the Metropolitano, and it promises to be a spectacular occasion.

The big news ahead of the match has been Kylian Mbappe’s ankle discomfort, which had led him to being labelled as doubtful. However, he has since been included in Real Madrid’s matchday squad, and for Atleti president Enrique Cerezo, this is not necessarily a bad thing, as per MD.

“I don’t have the slightest idea, but if he is a starter, even better for the football spectacle we want to see. I think that it plays better for us (that Mbappe is available) because the sporting spectacle we will see tonight will be greater.”

Cerezo also reacted to comments made by Diego Simeone in his pre-match press conference that he believes Carlo Ancelotti is a better manager than him.

“Ancelotti is undoubtedly a great coach. He has won many titles, he is a magnificent coach and he has coached a magnificent team. And we’re going to try tonight to beat Ancelotti and his team. I think they are both great coaches, one with more years than the other, but I think they are both magnificent coaches. Probably that is why they are in two great teams.”

Cerezo is also hopeful that the Atleti supporters will make a big difference at the Metropolitano on Wednesday.

“Well, the fans, you know that UEFA congratulated us in the last match and this year I think that the behaviour of the two fans has to be magnificent and exemplary. And we call for it to be so. We are going to see a football match, a great football match, and the one that happens will have to be congratulated.”