Athletic Club must overturn a one-goal deficit in their Europa League round of 16 tie against AS Roma, but it will not easy – especially considering that they will be without arguably their biggest attacking threat for the second leg at San Mames.

Oihan Sancet has had an excellent season, and it has been made more impressive considering that he has regularly suffered with injury problems. He has been sidelined on four separate occasions, with the latest being right now after he pulled up with a muscle problem after Athletic’s victory over Real Valladolid almost three weeks ago.

🗒 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗩𝗢𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗔 Ernesto Valverde cita a 2⃣3⃣ jugadores para la vuelta de octavos de final de la @EuropaLeague ante la @OfficialASRoma en San Mamés. 💭¡Queremos seguir soñando!#AthleticRoma #UniqueInTheWorld 🦁 pic.twitter.com/hwk8rDAl7u — Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) March 12, 2025

There had been hope that Sancet, who has 14 goals in all competitions, would be available to face Roma on Thursday, but it is not to be. Head coach Ernesto Valverde has named his matchday squad, and the attacking midfielder has not been included.

On top of Sancet, Athletic will also be without their two starting central defenders from last week’s first leg at the Stadio Olimpico. Dani Vivian suffered a hamstring in that match, and he is expected to be out until after the international break, while Yeray Alvarez is suspended after being sent off in Rome.

It is a major blow for Athletic to be without Sancet, Vivian and Yeray for the visit of Roma on Thursday, but Valverde is choosing not to dwell on it, as he made clear during his pre-match press conference, as per Relevo.

“Throughout the season it is common for us to dare moments with casualties. Paredes is a player with many games and Unai Nuñez is a guaranteed centre-back who has done well when he has had to act. I would love for us not to have casualties but we have to fight for it. We have the illusion of going through. We are losing but we have 90 minutes to come back and of course we visualise the possibility of winning.”