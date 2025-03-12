Aston Villa eyeing summer move for Real Sociedad star

Aston Villa have regularly looked to the La Liga market in the last couple of years, and they could do so again to address the right-back position in Unai Emery’s squad. Despite having signed Andres Garcia from Levante during the winter transfer window, it appears that they have plans to make another signing in the summer.

In La Liga, right-back is a position that has not stood out too much during the 2024-25 season, but one player that has impressed is Jon Mikel Aramburu. The 22-year-old had been on the verge of breaking into the Real Sociedad line-up for a while prior to Hamari Traore suffering an ACL injury back in September, and after that happened, he was able to make it his own. And he has impressed.

Because of this, clubs across Europe have started to take an interest in Aramburu. Inter Milan were linked earlier in the season, and he has even been on Real Madrid’s radar as a possible Plan B if Trent Alexander-Arnold does not arrive from Liverpool. Now, it is Aston Villa’s turn, with GiveMeSport reporting that the Premier League side are eyeing a summer move.

Aramburu came into the season on the back of an excellent Copa America campaign, during which he was one of Venezuela’s standout performers. And given that he has excelled with La Real in recent months, his stock is very high. However, it will not be easy for Aston Villa to sign him during the summer transfer window because he recently signed a new contract, which has signalled that he is very happy in Donostia-San Sebastian.

It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can tempt Aramburu, but negotiating with La Real will be very tough. They are not in desperate need of funds, and with the expectation being that Martin Zubimendi will leave in the summer, they will want to avoid losing further important players.