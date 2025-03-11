WATCH: Raphinha scores opener for Barcelona but Benfica equalise two minutes later

After last week’s 1-0 victory in Lisbon, Barcelona are aiming to finish the job against Benfica in the second leg – and they are on course to do so after taking the lead in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, although they were quickly pegged back by the visitors.

Raphinha scored the only goal of the game in the Portuguese capital, and on 11 minutes, he has scored the opener in the second leg. It was wonderful work from Lamine Yamal, who moved away from two Benfica defenders before playing across for the Brazilian forward to volley into the back of the net.

Raphinha goal was beautiful, but just look at the assist by Lamine Yamal

Unfortunately for Barcelona, they were pegged back two minutes later as Nicolas Otamendi headed home from a Benfica corner – Wojciech Szczesny got a hand to it, but the strike from the Argentine defender was too powerful.

⚽️ GOAL: Otamendi

It had been a dream start for Barcelona, but it is now back to where it was at kick-off. They are still firm favourites to come through this tie, but that Benfica goal will create some doubts.