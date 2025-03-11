WATCH: Raphinha on target again as Barcelona add third goal against Benfica

It has been a frantic start to the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie between Barcelona and Benfica, and now a fourth goal has been scored in the first half – and it has gone the way of the Catalan side.

Raphinha scored the only goal of the game in the Portuguese capital, and on 11 minutes, he scored the opener in the second leg. It was wonderful work from Lamine Yamal, who moved away from two Benfica defenders before playing across for the Brazilian forward to volley into the back of the net. However, the visitors would find a response two minutes later courtesy of former Valencia defender Nicolas Otamendi.

Barcelona managed to get themselves back in front at the Estadi Olimpic, and also 3-1 ahead on aggregate, with the goal coming after an sensational strike from Lamine Yamal. And now it has gone 3-1 on the night as the Catalans have found the back of the net again courtesy of Raphinha for his second of the game – it was initially ruled out for offside, but a VAR check confirmed that the Brazilian winger was behind the last Benfica defender.

It is sensational play from Alejandro Balde to set up Raphinha, who is now the top goalscorer in this season’s Champions League with 11 goals in only 10 appearances.