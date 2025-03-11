WATCH: Barcelona back in front on the night against Benfica courtesy of Lamine Yamal stunner

After last week’s 1-0 victory in Lisbon, Barcelona are aiming to finish the job against Benfica in the second leg – and they are on course to do so after taking the lead for the second time in the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Raphinha scored the only goal of the game in the Portuguese capital, and on 11 minutes, he scored the opener in the second leg. It was wonderful work from Lamine Yamal, who moved away from two Benfica defenders before playing across for the Brazilian forward to volley into the back of the net. However, the visitors would find a response two minutes later courtesy of former Valencia defender Nicolas Otamendi.

Now, Barcelona have managed to get themselves back in front at the Estadi Olimpic, and also 3-1 ahead on aggregate, with the goal coming after an sensational strike from Lamine Yamal.

"The prince is not far off becoming the king round this place" 👑 Lamine Yamal's produces a wonderful curler to make it 3-1 on aggregate to Barcelona 🤩 📺 Watch the Champions League LIVE on @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/a26aTIA5Nf — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 11, 2025

Holy sh!t LAMINE YAMAL YOU ARE INSANE 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/Nx3NijSI9o — Anabella💙❤️ (@RaphinhaEra111) March 11, 2025

LAMINE YAMAL STUNS BENFICA…AGAIN 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/Jr6XPl9p6D — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 11, 2025

It is an outrageously good goal from Lamine Yamal, and Barcelona needed that after conceding so quickly after their opener. Breathing space has now been established in the Catalan capital.