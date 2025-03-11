Spanish football fans saw an unforgettable start to the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Barcelona and Atletico Madrid clashed in a thrilling 4-4 draw, leaving the tie wide open. Meanwhile, Real Madrid edged past Real Sociedad with a tight 1-0 win in a controversial game.

Barcelona entered their match as the clear favorites at -165 odds, meaning a $165 bet would return $100. Atletico Madrid, the underdogs, were given +380 odds. The first leg did not disappoint, as both teams put on an attacking spectacle that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Real Madrid’s game against Real Sociedad was tense. The odds before the match favored Madrid at -110, while Sociedad sat at +295, with a draw priced at +265. Madrid’s narrow win gave them a crucial advantage heading into the second leg. Both ties remain in the balance, setting up a must-watch showdown in April.

Atletico and Barcelona Serve Up a Classic

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona delivered a match for the ages at the Olympic Stadium. The visitors stunned the home crowd with a blistering start, scoring twice inside six minutes. Julian Alvarez capitalized on a flicked cross from Antoine Griezmann to open the scoring. Griezmann then doubled the lead with a well-placed finish after Jules Kounde’s error gifted possession to Atletico.

Barcelona responded with determination. Pedri Gonzalez sparked the comeback, finishing off a well-worked move. Pau Cubarsi leveled the score before halftime with a headed effort from a corner. The intensity remained high as Barcelona took control. Inigo Martinez and Robert Lewandowski found the net to turn the game on its head, putting the hosts 4-2 up.

Atletico, however, refused to back down. Marcos Llorente pulled one back before Alexander Sorloth struck in stoppage time to rescue a dramatic draw. The Norwegian forward, who has a habit of scoring in crucial moments against Barcelona, ensured the tie remains finely balanced ahead of the return leg at the Metropolitano.

“It’s a terrible result when you go 4-2 up and don’t win,” Pedri admitted post-match. “We have to be more careful in these situations.” Meanwhile, Atletico’s Alvarez emphasized the importance of the second leg, saying, “We did our work, but there are still 90 minutes to go.”

Real Madrid Secure First-Leg Advantage Amid Controversy

A tense encounter at the Reale Arena saw Real Madrid claim a 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad. Endrick’s composed finish, assisted by Jude Bellingham, proved to be the difference as Los Blancos took a step closer to the final.

However, the match was marred by unsavoury scenes off the pitch. Home fans directed vile chants toward Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio, forcing the referee to halt play briefly. Vinicius Jr brought the matter to the referee’s attention, prompting Spain’s anti-hate protocol to be activated. Stadium officials issued a message condemning abusive chants, but some sections of the crowd responded with whistles and further jeers.

Asencio, visibly affected by the situation, was substituted at halftime. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti later explained the decision, stating, “He was wound up, and since he had a yellow card, I decided to take him off.”

Despite the off-field controversy, Real Madrid remain in control of the tie. With a one-goal advantage and the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, they are well-positioned to advance. “We condemn the insults,” said Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal. “This isn’t the way to express discontent.”

Final Thoughts

Both semi-final ties are delicately poised. Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will battle for supremacy in a clash that promises goals and drama. Meanwhile, Real Madrid holds a slender lead but must navigate past Real Sociedad at home.

Spanish football’s finest are not just fighting for silverware. The winners of the Copa del Rey will earn a direct spot in the 2025–26 UEFA Europa League group stage. The champions and runners-up will also qualify for the 2026 Supercopa de Espana, adding extra stakes to an intense competition.

The grand final will occur at La Cartuja in Seville on April 26, 2025. With so much on the line, every moment in the second leg will be crucial.

As for outright odds, Real Madrid are currently favored at +200, followed by Barcelona at +350 and Atletico Madrid at +500. The path to the final is still wide open, and anything can happen in the return legs.

As for outright odds, Real Madrid are currently favored at +200, followed by Barcelona at +350 and Atletico Madrid at +500. The path to the final is still wide open, and anything can happen in the return legs.