Real Madrid target Xabi Alonso stalls on Bayer Leverkusen future

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been forced to deal with no shortage of speculation of his job this season, and part of the reason for that is that Los Blancos appear to have already identified his successor. Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso looks set to return to the Santiago Bernabeu sooner or later.

Ancelotti is not particularly happy with the consistent talk about Alonso coming in for him, say Relevo, in the same way he is not fond of his tactical decisions or substitutions being questioned. They go on to say that the Real Madrid dressing room do not expect Ancelotti to be moving on at the end of the season either, even if there is an acknowledgement that Alonso is likely to be his replacement.

On the other hand, uncertainty remains over the future of Alonso. Both Ancelotti and Alonso have contracts until 2026, but the Basque has a gentleman’s agreement that he can leave this summer for Real Madrid. Marca say that Leverkusen are looking for an answer from Alonso in the coming weeks over whether he will be there next year, so that they can start planning ahead for next year. Alonso is yet to give them a clear response though, amid speculation he could join Real Madrid.

Los Blancos reportedly retain their confidence in Ancelotti, but ultimately, his future will be defined by the trophy haul that Real Madrid collect at the end of the season. They are in no rush to make a decision themselves, and likely won’t do so until the campaign is over, or at least settled.

It certainly leaves Leverkusen and Alonso in a tricky situation as they try to work out their own plans. If Ancelotti is dismissed as manager, a likely consequence without victory in La Liga or the Champions League, then President Florentino Perez is keen to offer him a role in the offices at Real Madrid.