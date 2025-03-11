Real Madrid star wins over teammates with three “surprises”

Real Madrid have not had an easy season, and one player that has especially struggled over the course of the campaign is Aurelien Tchouameni. Because of long-term injuries to David Alaba, who has now recovered, and Eder Militao, the 25-year-old midfielder has been forced to operate as a central defender over the last few months, although he has returned to his natural position in recent weeks.

Earlier in the season, there were many reports that the Real Madrid hierarchy were disappointed in Tchouameni, and there were even occasions when his own fans turned against him. However, he appears to have won everyone over since his return to midfield, where he has been excellent over the last few weeks.

It may have been a difficult season for Tchouameni on the pitch, but he never lost faith in himself behind the scenes, as per Cadena SER. Because of this, his Real Madrid teammates have backed him to the hilt, and they have also been impressed with other actions from the Frenchman.

The report states that Tchouameni elevated his status in the dressing room during a recent away trip with the Real Madrid squad, during which he showed off his piano skills in the middle of an airport. On top of this, his fluency in Spanish has also impressed those in the first team, with the being that he is so strong at the language being that his mother is a Spanish teacher.

His backing in the dressing room is likely a reason that Tchouameni has managed to turna round his fortunes on the pitch. Real Madrid will certainly look to him as a reference in the centre of midfield for the second leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie against city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano on Wednesday, as if he can win the battle in the middle of the park, Los Blancos have an excellent chance of progression.