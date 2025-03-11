Real Madrid favourites to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold – as Liverpool prepare new talks

Real Madrid are said to be very confident of signing Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, but for now, nothing has been signed or finalised. At things stand, he is still expected to leave Liverpool upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, but there is still time for things to change.

Real Madrid are determined to sign Alexander-Arnold, who would nail down the long-term starting spot at right-back, with current options Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez both coming towards the end of their respective careers. But while there is confidence from within that a deal will be completed in the coming months, there is still plenty of uncertainty.

🚨🔴 There is still no agreement between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool on a new contract beyond the end of the season. Currently, the chances of the 26-y/o right-back joining Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer are higher than him extending his contract at… pic.twitter.com/hdrYpgfn9z — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 11, 2025

As per Florian Plettenburg, the current state of play is that Liverpool have not yet managed to agree terms on a new contract with Alexander-Arnold, which will be music to the ears of those at Real Madrid. However, it also appears that they are also yet to finalise anything.

Real Madrid are believed to be firm favourites to sign the 26-year-old right-back, according to the report. However, Liverpool are not giving up hope of retaining Alexander-Arnold’s services beyond the end of the season, and the expectation is that more talks with soon take place with his representatives.

There are only three-and-a-half months to go until Alexander-Arnold is out of contract, and this plays into the hands of Real Madrid. Liverpool may not be giving up hope, but there is no doubt that they are well-placed to bring him in during the summer transfer window – or perhaps before.

For now, there is plenty of work to be done behind the scenes for both Real Madrid and Liverpool. It will be very interesting to follow developments in the Alexander-Arnold saga, which should be coming to an end in the coming weeks.