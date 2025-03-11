Rayo Vallecano forward Raul de Tomas was again seen in public over the weekend after two months where he has been out of action and out of sight. The 30-year-old, Rayo’s record signing, has barely played this season.

De Tomas did not feature at the beginning of the season, warming the bench under manager Inigo Perez, as was the case towards the end of last season, playing just 90 minutes in a Copa del Rey clash against lower league Villamuriel. Despite grabbing a brace, he has not played again since that outing in October.

After ten straight games on the bench, de Tomas dropped out of the squad entirely at the start of December, and has not returned to it for the last 14 La Liga games. ‘RDT’ has been out injured, but recently posted on Instagram ‘There is less to go now’ in his training kit. President Raul Martin Presa explained that ‘it was a common injury, but not a physical one’.

Over the weekend, de Tomas reappeared and made his first public statements since.

“It’s been a difficult time for me these last two months, but well, I think that in the end you often need that break to be able to put things in their place, feel good and the truth is that it has been very good for me.”

“Now I have less to go, maybe a week or two,” he told OneToro, as he attended the bullring in Madrid.

Perez did not rule out de Tomas’ return to action either, although he did declare they would be taking it day by day.

“Seeing Raul here again is always good news. Now he will have to go through an adaptation process. We will continue watching and talking,” Perez told Relevo back in February.

Rayo could certainly do with a fit and firing RDT, with only Randy Nteka and Sergi Guardiola natural options through the middle. Their top scorer is Jorge de Frutos with six goals, while six players have three to their name. Real Sociedad visit Vallecas on Sunday, and perhaps de Tomas could be in line for a return to the squad against Alaves after the international break.