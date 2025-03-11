Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will have Jude Bellingham back and available for their Champions League return leg against Atletico Madrid, but it has created a selection headache for the Italian. Brahim Diaz was the man of the match playing in Bellingham’s position, while Luka Modric swung the game in Real Madrid’s favour when he replaced Eduardo Camavinga.

It seems more likely that Brahim will drop to the bench to accommodate Bellingham, despite reports that he could line up alongside him ahead of Aurelien Tchouameni. Ancelotti was asked if would be unfair to start Modric and Brahim on the bench.

“I have more than eleven players for this match, those who don’t play will contribute. A well-made change can make the difference.”

“I haven’t seen that, it seems to me that they get along very well.” 🗣️Carlo Ancelotti on a supposed lack of chemistry between #Vinicius Junior and Kylian #Mbappe. pic.twitter.com/LZmJXptWFH — Football España (@footballespana_) March 11, 2025

One of the phrases that was picked up from before the first leg was that either you have to run or make the difference, and Ancelotti was asked which he would rather against Atletico at the Metropolitano.

“If you run a lot you can tie the game, if you make the difference you are more likely to win the game.”

Modric has not started two consecutive games this season, and with the Croatian playing 90 minutes on Sunday in Real Madrid’s 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano, many took that to mean that he would not be present from the off on Wednesday.

“It’s a coincidence, I don’t look at the statistics, Modric shouldn’t worry about that, fortunately for him, I don’t look at them.”

Los Blancos had drawn the previous three meetings before last week 1-1 with Atletico, a sign of just how tight the Madrid derbies tend to be. With an advantage and plenty of pace on the break though, Real Madrid likely go into the match as considerable favourites. Atletico are yet to win a European tie against their city rivals.