Having put in some of the best numbers in European football over the lat two seasons, it looks all but certain that Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres will be on the move this summer. In the coming weeks, where that move will be will become clearer.

According to A Bola, as carried by Sport, Gyokeres is in conversations with Sporting CP over a move, and despite having a €100m release clause in his deal, the two parties have agreed to let him go for a lower fee. The minimum fee will be €65m, and the maximum will be €75m. However Gyokeres is selective about his destinations, although his preference is to return to the Premier League, where at one time he tried his luck at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Real Betis and Celta Vigo aim to sign Iñaki Peña this summer. Both teams are interested in the goalkeeper in case he leaves Barcelona. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) March 11, 2025

One of the surprises is that Gyokeres is not keen on a move to Manchester United, which would mean a reunion with manager Ruben Amorim. The Red Devils had been cited as one of his most likely destinations, but given they are likely to miss out on Champions League football next season, the 26-year-old would rather go somewhere that can offer him that at the peak of his career.

In Spain, Barcelona are the side that have been most closely linked with him, and Gyokeres has included the Catalan side in his green list, but the Blaugrana appear to have discarded a move for him this summer. Real Madrid are also in that list, but his most probable landing spots if they move for him are Liverpool, Arsenal or Manchester City. On the other hand, Bayern Munich have sounded him out, and Paris Saint-Germain were close to signing him last summer, and both would receive Gyokeres blessing.

This season Gyokeres has a remarkable 39 goals and eight assists in his 40 appearances, as he goes from strength to strength in Portugal. Barcelona are in need of a long-term forward to replace Robert Lewandowski, but it appears that they either cannot break the bank for him due to their finances, or do not feel he is the player worth doing so for.